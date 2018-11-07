Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $42.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $164.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.70 million to $165.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.40 million, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $200.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 80.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 88.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

