Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to announce $304.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.25 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $295.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Robinson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,052 shares in the company, valued at $472,138.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 204,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,131 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,307,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 3,568,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.