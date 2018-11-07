Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.45). FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. ValuEngine lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CL King lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.52 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 109.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

