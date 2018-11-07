Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $400.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.00 million and the lowest is $390.80 million. Saia reported sales of $353.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

SAIA opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Saia has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1,043.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $210,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

