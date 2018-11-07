Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Medpace reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 61,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $3,680,688.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,084,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,879,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,796,556 shares of company stock worth $590,752,224. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Medpace has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $65.09.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

