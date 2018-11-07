Brokerages Expect Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCYG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st.

PCYG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park City Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park City Group (PCYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.