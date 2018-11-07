Brokerages Expect Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce sales of $130.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.48 million and the highest is $131.00 million. Secureworks reported sales of $117.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $519.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.02 million to $520.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $567.48 million, with estimates ranging from $560.35 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Secureworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter worth $5,808,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.