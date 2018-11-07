Brokerages Expect SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.96 Million

Analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will announce sales of $558.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SemGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.21 million. SemGroup reported sales of $545.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SemGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:SEMG opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is -787.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in SemGroup by 10.3% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 394,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SemGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 145,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SemGroup by 110.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

