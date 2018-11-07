Brokerages Expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 234 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In related news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $181,513.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,976,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $2,044,353 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.41. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,773. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.