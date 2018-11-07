Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (ASML) PT at $211.25

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.25.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “$215.26” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 8.8% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 17,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 47.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $177.43 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $157.95 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

