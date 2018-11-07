Brokerages Set Athenex Inc (ATNX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

In related news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,771,134.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jinn Wu acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $168,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,971.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $405,120 and sold 344,317 shares worth $5,859,972. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Athenex by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Athenex by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 237,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,492. The stock has a market cap of $827.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.31. Athenex has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.