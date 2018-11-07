Brokerages Set Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Price Target at $11.67

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bancorp by 427.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Bancorp by 358.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 153,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

