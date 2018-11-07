Brokerages Set Extended Stay America (STAY) PT at $22.28

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $18.13 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

