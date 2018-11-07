Brokerages Set Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) Target Price at $2.00

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Rewalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 3,654.32% and a negative net margin of 365.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.