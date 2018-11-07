Brokerages Set RingCentral Inc (RNG) Target Price at $89.47

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.43.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $291,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,204 shares in the company, valued at $28,854,058.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $1,525,146.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,282 shares in the company, valued at $31,519,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,349 shares of company stock worth $22,231,259. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $185,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,625. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

