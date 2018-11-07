Brokerages Set Software AG (SOW) PT at $44.78

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.78 ($52.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of SOW stock opened at €38.50 ($44.77) on Friday. Software has a 52 week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a 52 week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

