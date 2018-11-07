Brokerages Set Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Price Target at $46.67

Shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

VSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of VSM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.99. 352,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,210. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 14.29%. Versum Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Versum Materials will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,043.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Versum Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Versum Materials by 64.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Versum Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Versum Materials by 112.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Versum Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

