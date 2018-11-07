Brokers Issue Forecasts for Watts Water Technologies Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of WTS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 184,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $321,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

