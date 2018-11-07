Brokers Issue Forecasts for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE:WCC opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 66.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in WESCO International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 45.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

