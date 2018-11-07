Brokers Set Expectations for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.36 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

LGF.A has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

LGF.A opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lions Gate Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

