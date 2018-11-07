Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $9.20. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 4578006 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,759.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,050.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,970,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 712,746 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,268,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,791,000 after purchasing an additional 168,558 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $789,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/brookdale-senior-living-bkd-shares-gap-up-after-strong-earnings.html.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.