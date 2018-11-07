Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

BIP stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,053,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,968,000 after buying an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,974,000 after buying an additional 656,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

