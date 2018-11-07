Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

BPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 11,317.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

