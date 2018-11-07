Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 84,692 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000.
NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $77.41.
