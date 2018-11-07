Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 84,692 SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/brookstone-capital-management-purchases-shares-of-84692-spdr-sp-telecom-etf-xtl.html.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.