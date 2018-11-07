BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neuronetics (STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “$33 PT Q3 revenue topped our estimate on both system sales and treatment sessions. Based on a number of conversations with investors, we sensed there was some concern heading into Q3 on what mix might look like (capital vs. procedure sales) and the overall sequential ramp but we feel results in the quarter confirm our view that sales expansion continues to bear fruit. On that initiative, mgmt added 4 more territories in Q3, fairly consistent with our expectations. Additionally, progress towards Japan reimbursement remains on-track with a decision on reimbursement expected in December and formal commencement in March. Until Japan commercialization begins, mgmt highlighted active preparation efforts as well as the strong level of interest among treating docs. Overall, Q3 results were strong, in our view.””

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,947,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

