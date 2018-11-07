BTL Group (BTL) Trading 22.3% Higher

BTL Group Ltd (CVE:BTL) traded up 22.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.36. 173,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 99,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

In other news, Director Hugh Halford-Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Also, insider Ghr Investments Ltd. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$45,625.00. Insiders have sold 156,150 shares of company stock valued at $581,427 in the last 90 days.

About BTL Group (CVE:BTL)

BTL Group Ltd. provides enterprise technology platform for businesses across various industries. The company's Interbit is a blockchain development platform designed for business innovators and developers to incorporate the best of blockchain capabilities into enterprise applications. BTL Group Ltd.

