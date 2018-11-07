Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 162,883 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

BPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

