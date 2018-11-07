Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 152.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 4,516,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,167,000 after buying an additional 4,249,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,695,000 after buying an additional 4,200,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 382.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,895,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 3,881,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 817.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 3,661,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

