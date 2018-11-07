Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 8,155 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

