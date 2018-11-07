Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.58.

TSLA stock opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.26, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $1,218,010 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

