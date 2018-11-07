Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,616,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 369,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 268,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

