Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Barr bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $6,936,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.