Burcon NutraScience (BU) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 102,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 39,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.18.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

