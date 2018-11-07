BWX Technologies (BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $2.23-2.27 EPS.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $14.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 222,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $269,062. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

