C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

HCA stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $141.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,680. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

