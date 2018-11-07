C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,729 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 258.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188,743 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock worth $96,553,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

