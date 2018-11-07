Cable One (CABO) Hits New 1-Year High at $911.30

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $911.30 and last traded at $900.03, with a volume of 1671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $899.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. ValuEngine raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $838.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cable One by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

