Cabot (CBT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. Cabot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,645. Cabot has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

