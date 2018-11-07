Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,943 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $648,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $28,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,379 shares of company stock worth $1,764,696. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

