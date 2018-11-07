Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of MCBC worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MCBC during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MCBC during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MCBC during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MCBC during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $95.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. MCBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MCBC in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats and outboard boats in North America and internationally. The company's boats are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating. It also provides various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts.

