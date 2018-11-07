Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.04 million. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.