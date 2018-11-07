Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLBS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.