CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) SVP Sells $255,375.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,586.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garo Sarkis Sarkissian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

Shares of CAMP opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. First Analysis set a $29.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CalAmp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

