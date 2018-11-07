California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Teekay Co. (TK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Teekay worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of TK stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Teekay Co. (TK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/california-public-employees-retirement-system-decreases-holdings-in-teekay-co-tk.html.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.