California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Position in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bridgepoint Education were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 200.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 380,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BPI opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

