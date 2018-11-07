California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.40. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Semanie purchased 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,446 shares of company stock worth $41,714 and have sold 53,469 shares worth $1,823,613. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

