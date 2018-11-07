California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,669 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

