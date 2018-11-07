Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Cowen lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

