Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCJ. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

