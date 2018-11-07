Canaccord Genuity Lowers Just Eat (JE) Price Target to GBX 650

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 850.63 ($11.11).

Shares of LON:JE traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 629 ($8.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

